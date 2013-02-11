Grammys 2013: Katy Perry's Gucci Dress Is Actually for Sale! Want It?

Despite a memo to tone down the revealing fashion at the Grammys, Katy Perry didn't follow the rules, showing up to the Staples Center in a mint green Gucci gown with a front keyhole opening big enough to show off every curve. "I was just inspired by Priscilla Presley in the '70s—big hair, closer to God, that whole thing," she told E! host Ryan Seacrest. The dress is the fashion conversation starter of the night, and it can hop right off the red carpet into your hands. The design—which features a floral neckline packed with jade, turquoise, and light topaz crystals—is available for $5,500 on gucci.com. So, would you push "click to buy"?

Plus, see what everyone wore on the carpet!

MORE GRAMMYS:•Top Grammy Gowns of All Time• Unforgettable Performances• 2012 Grammys Red Carpet