Grammys 2013: Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean, Maroon 5, and More Will Perform

Jason Kempin/Getty; Michael Buckner/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty
Meghan Blalock
Jan 31, 2013 @ 5:11 pm

Justin Timberlake won't be the only sexy crooner taking to the mic at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards! The Recording Academy has announced that Frank Ocean will perform, as well as his fellow Album of the Year nominees: The Black Keys, fun., Mumford & Sons, and Jack White. Alicia Keys—who we hope will wow us with a performance of her inspirational mega-hit "Girl On Fire"—is also slated to do a special co-performance with Adam Levine-fronted rock group Maroon 5. Tune in to CBS at 8/7c on February 10 to see all the vocalists in action!

Plus, see more of this year's nominees!

MORE:The Grammy Label Clothing LineJustin Teases “Suit & Tie” Release“Suit & Tie” Breaks Records

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!