Grammys 2013: Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean, Maroon 5, and More Will Perform

Justin Timberlake won't be the only sexy crooner taking to the mic at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards! The Recording Academy has announced that Frank Ocean will perform, as well as his fellow Album of the Year nominees: The Black Keys, fun., Mumford & Sons, and Jack White. Alicia Keys—who we hope will wow us with a performance of her inspirational mega-hit "Girl On Fire"—is also slated to do a special co-performance with Adam Levine-fronted rock group Maroon 5. Tune in to CBS at 8/7c on February 10 to see all the vocalists in action!

Plus, see more of this year's nominees!

