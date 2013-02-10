Grammy Weekend Parties: See the Photos!

Grammys weekend is always packed with some of the best, most musical parties of the year! One that the industry all-stars always look forward to is music legend Clive Davis's annual pre-Grammy bash, which was held at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday night. InStyle.com scoped out inside, where Tyra Banks caught up with Jennifer Hudson (in Maria Lucia Hohan), lovebirds Katy Perry (in Rafael Cennamo) held the arm of date John Mayer all night, and Miley Cyrus (in Emilio Pucci) bonded with Nicole Richie, all to honor fellow executive and The X Factor judge L.A. Reid. "One hit record after another," Davis said of Perry during his remarks on stage. Click through the gallery to see all the stars partying during Grammy weekend!

— Reported by Andrea Simpson, Lindzi Scharf, and Kwala Mandel