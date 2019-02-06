We've Found the Most Unforgettable Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Awards show season can get muddied up with all the different ceremonies, categories, and venues, but one show always stands out: the Grammy Awards. Awarding the best of the recording industry, the Grammys are a more laid-back show than its movie and TV show siblings, and thanks to the usually out-there proclivities of musicians, there's plenty to see and always a surprise or two.

That translates to the red carpet, too, where honorees, nominees, and guests aren't afraid to stand out. In fact, standing out seems to be the M.O. at the Grammys and to prove it, we've got the most unforgettable looks from the show, from Cher being Cher to Beyoncé's red carpet domination.

Cher, 1974

Image zoom Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

No matter what the trend, it's probably safe to say that Cher did it first. With so many red carpet outfits to her name, she's been there and done that. In this bikini-turned-awards show gown, she turned heads and paved the way for the naked dresses that rule the carpet now.

Cyndi Lauper, 1984

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Lauper didn't leave her signature quirk and flair for over-the-top theatrics at home when she arrived at the 1984 Grammys. She threw together prints, chunky jewelry, and menswear-inspired tailoring for a look that was 100 percent Lauper.

Selena, 1994

Image zoom Images Press/Getty Images

All-out glam was the name of the game when Selena attended the awards show. The singer amped up all of her signatures, from her big hair to her rhinestone-studded outfits, to make a huge statement on the red carpet. Of course, her signature red lipstick was present and accounted for.

Mary J. Blige, 1996

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Sunglasses inside? Totally forgivable when the rest of your outfit looks this good. Blige's head-to-toe animal print is an outfit few of her fans will ever forget. The dramatic hood and exaggerated sleeves were the icing on top of an already show-stopping ensemble.

Lil' Kim, 1998

Image zoom Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/Getty Images

Not only did she rule the rap game, Kim wasn't afraid to pull out all the stops with this all-over sparkling look. Demure by Kim standards, was almost entirely covered by blingy shimmer.

Jennifer Lopez, 2000

Image zoom Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE/Getty Images

Ah, the reason that Google Image Search was created. Lopez's most unforgettable outfit is still one of the most talked-about red carpet dresses of all time and any list seems incomplete without this plunging Versace.

Britney Spears, 2000

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Spears channeled Old Hollywood in this all-white look. The furry boa was the perfect finishing touch and Spears's clean, natural beauty look took this out of throwback territory.

Destiny's Child, 2001

Image zoom Jason Kirk/Getty Images

Thank you, Miss Tina Knowles, for giving everyone's favorite girl group so many memorable coordinating 'fits. This verdant trio stole the show.

Beyoncé, 2004

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

When you win five awards, you need more than two hands. Everyone was crazy in love with Bey's gold look, especially paired with the purple eyeshadow.

M.I.A., 2009

Image zoom Michael Buckner/Getty Images

It was all about M.I.A.'s bump with this look. Sure, the entire ensemble was a bold statement with graphic polka dots and sheer panels, but it was clear where she wanted the attention.

Lady Gaga, 2010

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

One of the most unforgettable looks of all time, Gaga looked like a straight-up supernova holding a quasar and wearing what appeared to be actual Milky Way spirals. Of course, she did it all without breaking a sweat, even in skyscraper-high heels.

Nicki Minaj, 2012

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

It's clear Minaj worships at the altar of Versace. This little red riding hood look wasn't just a showstopper, Minaj actually arrived with a faux pope as an accessory.

Gwen Stefani, 2015

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Stefani's always looking to spice up her red carpet looks, so it's not surprising to see her opt for a jumpsuit. It is surprising to see that she found one that balances architectural inspiration with super-feminine details.

Solange, 2017

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from capital-F Fashion, Solange arrived at the Grammys wearing off-the-runway Gucci with glittering gold pleats. She finished it off with clear shoes and zero post-show drama with her brother-in-law.

SZA, 2018

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After making one the biggest splashes of the year, SZA arrived in one the biggest dresses of the year, literally. With feathers, sequins, long sleeves, and volume, this was a lot of look in the best way possible