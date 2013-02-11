Grammy Awards 2013: See the Performance Looks!

The Grammys are as much an awards ceremony as they are a big, televised, fun-to-watch concert! Taylor Swift opened the show with a circus-themed performance of her hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Rihanna put on a fun two-piece dress for her part in the tribute to Bob Marley alongside Bruno Mars and Sting, and Adam Levine proved that you don't have to be a girl to be on fire when he and Maroon 5 stood alongside Alicia Keys for a performance of her hit girl power anthem. See more of the most memorable performances in the gallery!