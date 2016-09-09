Tour Gram Girl and Wildfox Founder Kimberley Gordon's Home and Closet

This week’s Gram Girl, Kimberley Gordon, is known for mixing bohemian and vintage finds for a romantic, feminine groove.
In addition to founding the funny-meets-flirty fashion brand Wildfox, the style star has garnered a healthy following on Instagram for her breezy chronicles of an L.A. life awash in pastels, wildflowers, and a crew of impossibly pretty friends lounging about in indie lingerie.
Sound like a place worth visiting? Jen George—host of our Vera Bradley-sponsored behind-the-scenes series on social media darlings—goes deep into Gordonland for an intimate chat about her career, her most prized finds, and how to wear retro without going full-on grandma. By the end of the shopping excursion, George had on a vintage Dior slip skirt and Gordon was seen snapping selfies in a safari hat, a trend she says is “kind of in!”
Tune into the above clip for a few lessons on Insta-worthy throwback style.