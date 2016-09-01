Peek Inside Gram Girl Odette Annable's Home and Closet

They’ve garnered millions of followers by sharing their most aspirational selfies and fashion finds. But where do social media stars derive their inspiration? That’s the question that led us to the door of actress Odette Annable in this week's Gram Girls video.
In the above clip, Jen George—host of our Vera Bradley-sponsored behind-the-scenes series on social media celebs—takes us inside Annable’s home and closet for a first-hand look at her interior décor tastes and fashion faves. During the visit, the actress dishes on details about her career path and next big project, the upcoming CBS show Pure Genius. Annable also brought us to one of her favorite L.A. shopping haunts to demo her mastery of high-and-low mashups.
Discover what makes Annable so Insta-worthy—and pick up some fresh ideas along the way.