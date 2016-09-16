Tour Gram Girl and Fashion Blogger Cara Santana's Home and Closet

This week’s Gram Girl, Cara Santana, truly does it all. In addition to being an actress, she's got her own fashion blog, aptly titled CaraDisclothed.com, and beauty app (The Glam App). In this week's episode, we're going inside Santana's home and fashion-filled closet to find out how she manages her busy schedule—and social media presence—while maintaining an outwardly chic appearance at all times.
In the clip above, Jen George—host of our Vera Bradley-sponsored behind-the-scenes series on social media darlings—wastes no time asking Santana about her life and success as an entrepreneur. When asked how she does it all, Santana explains how she stays motivated, why she loves fashion, and the reason she's always been "excited about what it is to be a woman in this day and age."
Based on Santana's at-home oasis, chic wardrobe, and perfectly curated Instagram, it's clear how this hardworking Insta-gal has found herself among today's hottest influencers. Come along as we take a peek inside a day in the life of Santana.