Graduation Gift Ideas for the Accomplished Gal in Your Life

It's that time of year: students are putting on their graduation gowns, throwing on (or off!) their caps, and recieving their diplomas. But what will you give them? We're here to help. We curarted the chicest set of gifts that every girl will love. For the girly-girl type of grad, we picked the iridescent Loeffler Randall crossbody bag above ($495, shopbop.com). If you wish to gift a classic piece she'll have forever, you'll find a timeless Michael Kors watch below; if you want to give something she can put to use in her next adventure, there's Sugar Paper Notebooks that are almost too pretty to write in. Keep scrolling to shop and check out more graduation gift picks in our gallery.

Courtesy

Shop it: J.Crew Collection trench coat, $300; net-a-porter.com. Sugar Paper notebooks $18 (large) and $10 (small); sugarpaper.com. Rebecca Minkoff sunglasses case, $75; shopbop.com. Michael Kors watch, $195; shopbop.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $498; stuartweitzman.com. FRENDS headphones, $200; shopbop.com.

PHOTOS: Graduation Gift Ideas for Her