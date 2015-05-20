The Gracie Awards Celebrate the Best and Brightest Women in Entertainment

Now this is how you celebrate women. Some of Hollywood's finest came out last night for the Gracie Awards, an annual ceremony that celebrates all facets of entertainment created by women for women. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, wearing Audra (above), hosted the show, where Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hoda Kotb, Olivia Munn, and more were honored for their work.

Mom actress Sadie Calvano, who took home the award for outstanding female actor - rising star at the ceremony, told InStyle on the red carpet what an honor it was to be recognized for her role on the show. "I'm so, so happy to be here. To be at an awards show by women, for women, about women, is such an amazing thing," she said. Gyllenhaal, who won the award for outstanding female actor in a leading role in a drama for her part in The Honorable Woman, echoed those thoughts. "I think it's nice to be honored as a woman by other women, and by women who are paying attention to what women are giving off in the media right now." Check out the full list of winners here.

RELATED: Maggie Gyllenhaal Weighs in on the #ShoeGate Debate

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo