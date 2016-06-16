While three New York designers, including Brandon Maxwell, were among the eight finalists in the running for the 2016 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers for 2016, English talent Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner was awarded the accolade for her womenswear and menswear pieces on Thursday at a ceremony at the Louis Vuitton Foundation art museum in Paris. Vuitton muse and French beauty Lea Seydoux presented the Jean-Michel Othoniel-designed trophy to the winners.