Grace Kelly's 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Is About to Channel Her Onscreen

Though Jazmin Grace Grimaldi never met her famous grandmother, she’s carrying her dynamic legacy on.

The 27-year-old actress and daughter of Prince Albert II of Monoco is stepping into grandmother Grace Kelly’s footsteps with her latest role, in the third season of Amazon Prime’s 1950s-set Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Kelly, a Hollywood icon (and princess!) hit her career stride in the ‘50s, starring in a series of Alfred Hitchcock films like Rear Window, Dial M for Murder, and To Catch a Thief. Her acting career came to an end when she met and married Prince Rainier III, thus assuming the title Princess Grace.

Addressing her new role, Grimaldi paid homage to both of her grandmothers on Instagram, writing, “In light of recent acting work, I couldn’t help but walk down memory lane and draw inspiration from my beautiful Grandmothers Grace and Jean! Miss and love you both !”

Between their shared acting ambitions, love of classic glamour, and platinum locks, the similarities between grandmother and granddaughter are hard to miss.

Jazmin’s credits include a role in upcoming drama Cicada and 2017 short The Scarlet M. There’s no word on when Maisel will return for its next installment, but judging by the last two seasons’ launch dates we can expect a third to arrive in late 2019 or early 2020.