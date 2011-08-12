Grace Kelly Gets the Barbie Treatment!

Mattel released their Grace Kelly Bride Barbie ($175) today, inspired by Princess Grace's iconic wedding look. "The dress epitomizes Grace Kelly’s overall classic style that really transcends trends," said Toby Boshak, Executive Director of the Princess Grace Foundation USA. Kelly's glamorous ivory gown reminds us of another royal wedding style, and Boshak agrees! "Princess Kate’s dress has the same qualities we saw in Princess Grace’s—an incredibly stylish, flattering, beautiful dress," she told us. Click through the gallery to browse more of Mattel's Grace Kelly dolls!

