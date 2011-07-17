Grace Kelly Barbies Are Here!

Courtesy Photo
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 17, 2011 @ 4:00 pm

Grace Kelly got the Barbie treatment! Mattel is issuing three doll versions of the iconic actress, and the first one hit shelves this month! Dressed in a replica of one of her character’s most memorable looks, the Grace Kelly To Catch a Thief doll ($34.95 at BarbieCollector.com) wears a sky blue floor-length gown with a fitted bodice and gathered skirt. Click through the gallery to see the rest of the Grace Kelly dolls, available this fall!

MORE:All Grace Kelly News!Grace Kelly's London Exhibit Charlene Wittstock's Royal Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!