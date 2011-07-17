Grace Kelly Barbies Are Here!

Grace Kelly got the Barbie treatment! Mattel is issuing three doll versions of the iconic actress, and the first one hit shelves this month! Dressed in a replica of one of her character’s most memorable looks, the Grace Kelly To Catch a Thief doll ($34.95 at BarbieCollector.com) wears a sky blue floor-length gown with a fitted bodice and gathered skirt. Click through the gallery to see the rest of the Grace Kelly dolls, available this fall!

