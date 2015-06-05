11 Songs to Get You Pumped for Governors Ball 

Coachella may have already come and gone, but festival season is far from over. And the lineup for this weekend's Governors Ball on Randall's Island in N.Y.C. is arguably the greatest of them all. Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, and Drake are just a few of the big-name headliners that are taking the stage today through Sunday night—and the five boroughs for the subsequent after-hours parties. So whether you're hitting the fields with fingers crossed for another Drizzy-Madge smooch, or just rocking out at home, here's a playlist to get you psyched for the big show(s).

