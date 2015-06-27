Make Movie-Watching Even Sweeter with These Gourmet Treats

Plan on catching a movie this season?

With tons of blockbusters opening up over the next few weeks—Ted 2 (6/26), Terminator: Genisys (7/1), Magic Mike XXL (7/1), and Ant-Man (7/17), just to name a few—we’ve got movie-watching on the brain. And since summer and films are all about leisure and indulgences, the snack options that accompany the movie are key. So whether you’re a gummy bear lover, a chocolate bar enthusiast, or popcorn purist, here’s a roundup of artisanal treats that are upgrades from your classic concession stand faves. Don’t get us wrong, we love buttery, overpriced popcorn as much as anyone else, but a little gourmet touch never hurt anyone. Stock up on your faves or grab a pre-packaged bundle that'll satisfy a variety of palates.

GUMMIES

Courtesy

Organic Candy Factory Gummy Worms, $10; Organic Candy Factory Gummy Bears, $10; Quin Candy Strawberry-Lemon gum drops, $8

CANDY BARS

Courtesy

Fixx Chocolates Peanut Butter Nougat Bar, $10; Liddabit Sweets S'more Candy Bar, $10; Tumbador PB & J Chocolate Bar, $5

HARD CANDIES

Courtesy

Raley's Confectionary Emoticandy, $7; Quin Candy Twizzlie lollipops with Tootsie-like filling, $10; Papabubble Watermelon Candies with Salt and Chiles , $8

POPCORN

Courtesy

Pipcorn Kettle Corn, $8; Live Love Pop Black Truffle, $8; Pop Art Nori, $8; Butter & Scotch Hot Toddy, $9

