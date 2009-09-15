Gossip Girl Style: Taylor Momsen Wears Thayer

It's not everyday that a television series gives fashion a starring role and when a new designer is featured on Gossip Girl, you'd better listen up. Resident rocker Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) looked quite rebellious on the season premiere last night wearing a snakeskin print maxidress by the next label-to-know, Thayer by Marsha Welcher. While the rest of the girls wore pastel frocks and ladylike hats at the buttoned-up polo match, Little J took the edgy road. Momsen's Thayer maxi is a Barneys exclusive, but we found a similar style in the same cool-girl snakeskin print on shopbop.com.

