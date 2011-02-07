Gossip Girl Style Secret: Layer Your Tights

How do Leighton Meester and the ladies of Gossip Girl stay warm when filming outside in New York? Tika Sumpter, who plays new character Raina Thorpe on the CW show, shared the on-set secret—layer your tights! “First you put on a nude pair that looks like your skin color and then you put on a pattern stocking, so it looks like your real leg underneath,” Sumpter (shown right) told InStyle of what she does on the show, a trick she learned from the show's stylist Eric Daman. “This way, you won’t be cold," she said. "And you won't freeze when you go out to the club!”

