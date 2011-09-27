Gossip Girl: Should Blair Waldorf Wear This Dress for Her Royal Wedding?

Courtesy of Don O Neill; Courtesy of The CW; Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 27, 2011 @ 5:30 pm

Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester) has one of the best storylines on Gossip Girlshe’s going to be a royal bride! During last night’s season premiere episode, we got a preview of her potential wedding gown—a scoop-neck design made with Chantilly lace, pearl buttons, and a crystal-encrusted waistline embellishment—when she wore it for a photo shoot. While the dress is an heirloom look once worn by her fiancé Prince Louis Grimaldi of Monaco's mother and is being thrust upon her in the plotline, in real life it’s a creation by the label Theia. “It was an honor and a huge thrill to see the gorgeous Blair Waldorf looking radiant and regal in Theia,” the label’s creative director Don O’Neill (inset) told InStyle.com exclusively. “She looked every bit a royal bride.” Ultimately, the dress she will wear is still a pending issue… that is, if she walks down at all. Tell us: Do you think she will wear this look?

See more Gossip Girl fashion in the gallery!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!