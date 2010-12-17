Gossip Girl’s Cozy-Chic Winter Style

Just because Gossip Girl isn't returning with new episodes until next year doesn't mean that Serena, Blair, Nate, Chuck and Dan are completely off the radar. The hot young crew has been spotted all over New York filming new episodes, and given the chillier-than-usual temperatures, they're bundling up in cute winter clothes. We've spotted Blake Lively piling on layers upon layers of shearling, scarves and long sweaters, including a Catherine Malandrino vest and jacket, for her role as Serena van der Woodsen, while Leighton Meester is rocking printed tights and ivory coats befitting of Blair Waldorf. (And are those Uggs we see on Blair?) We can't wait to see what else these ladies wear when the show returns at 8 p.m. on January 24th! Check back here for all the insider fashion details.

