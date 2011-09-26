Gossip Girl by Romeo and Juliet Couture: Shop the Collection!

Romeo & Juliet Couture's Gossip Girl collection hit HauteLook.com today—just in time for tonight's season five premiere! The line, priced from $39 to $145, includes city-ready separates, perfect party dresses, and leather-accented outerwear. "The great thing about this collaboration is that Gossip Girl is about Upper East Side fashion, and Romeo and Juliet is making it affordable," the show's Kaylee DeFer (top right) told InStyle.com. HauteLook's sale runs through Thursday, September 29th, and the collection is also slated to hit Neiman Marcus, Kitson and Saks Fifth Avenue this fall. Click through the gallery to shop the looks now!

