Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford (AKA Chuck and Nate) Reunite

Good morning Upper East Siders, this is a reunion you won't soon forget. Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford ran into each other on the red carpet at the TCA Summer Press Tour on Tuesday night, and our Gossip Girl-loving hearts can't handle all the handsomeness. Not only did Chuck Bass (Westwick) and Nate Archibald (Crawford) pose together for a series of snaps, but they truly seemed to be enjoying each other's company. Clearly, they are the BFFs we always dreamed they were.

But the duo is looking to leave their Gossip Girl legacies behind. Both of the actors are set to star in new TV dramas this fall—Crawford in Blood and Oil and Westwick in Wicked City, both of which will air on ABC. Check out more photos from their sexy meet-up below:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

