Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford (AKA Chuck and Nate) Reunite

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Kelsey Glein
Aug 06, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Good morning Upper East Siders, this is a reunion you won't soon forget. Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford ran into each other on the red carpet at the TCA Summer Press Tour on Tuesday night, and our Gossip Girl-loving hearts can't handle all the handsomeness. Not only did Chuck Bass (Westwick) and Nate Archibald (Crawford) pose together for a series of snaps, but they truly seemed to be enjoying each other's company. Clearly, they are the BFFs we always dreamed they were.

But the duo is looking to leave their Gossip Girl legacies behind. Both of the actors are set to star in new TV dramas this fall—Crawford in Blood and Oil and Westwick in Wicked City, both of which will air on ABC. Check out more photos from their sexy meet-up below:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: 15 of Ed Westwick's Most Smolderingly Sexy Selfies in Honor of His Return to TV

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!