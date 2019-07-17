Here's Who's Returning for the Gossip Girl Reboot

After months of rumors, Gossip Girl is officially making its return in the form of a reboot — and this time, we'll be introduced to a new group of elite Manhattanites.

According to TV Line, the reboot has gotten a 10-episode order at HBO Max, the new streaming network from WarnerMedia (where you can also find all episodes of Friends starting next year). The hour-long episodes will focus on a new set of private-schoolers, and “will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Earlier this year, the idea of a reboot was floated when the CW's Mark Pedowitz told reporters that there was a "discussion" of bringing the show back.

“I don’t know what it would be," he said at the time. "A lot is up to Warner Bros. and [exec producers] Josh [Schwartz] and Steph[anie Savage], ’cause you don’t want to do anything without them.”

While original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are on board as executive producers, there's no word yet as to whether or not any of the original cast will be making appearances.

We can't help but cross our fingers for at least a cameo or two, even though the main players — Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, and Ed Westwick — have all been quite busy since the show has been off the air.

Plus, Badgley has distanced himself from the show, and Meester said last September that she wouldn’t want to step back into her role, despite the “unique, amazing experience” she had.

Blake Lively, however, was a little less decided on whether or not she’d come back.

“Who knows — if it was good, if it made sense,” she said in 2017. “We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City."