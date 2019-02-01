A Gossip Girl Reboot ~May~ Be in the Works

Good morning Upper East Siders. Have you heard the news? The trials and tribulations of Manhattan’s elite may just be worthy of a new weekly time-slot …

CW President Mark Pedowitz told reporters on Thursday, “There’s a discussion, but I don’t know if we’re there yet,” in regard to a reboot of the beloved CW series. “I don’t know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and [exec producers] Josh [Schwartz] and Steph[anie Savage], ’cause you don’t want to do anything without them.”

Schwartz and Savage aren’t exactly shopping for projects right now. The creative team behind The O.C. helms both Hulu’s Runaways and The CW’s Dynasty reboot. They’re also both linked to an upcoming Monster High film and Sarah Pinborough adaptation 13 Minutes.

However, during the 2016 ATV TV Festival, Schwartz told E! that while he hadn’t “explored some of those conversations,” a modern GG would be difficult to define. "The world has become Gossip Girl now," he said in reference to the strides in technology since the series’ 2007 debut, "And now literally everyone is Gossip Girl."

Reworking of the GG realm aside, would any of the original core cast sign on? There have long been rumors of discord on set, and many of the star players (Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, and Ed Westwick) have had bustling careers in the years since.

One name we can probably count out? Gossip Girl himself, Badgley, who has been vocal about distancing himself from the series since it ended in 2012 (which is pretty confusing considering the parallels between Dan Humphrey and his current character in Lifetime’s You).

Westwick, too, who was accused of sexual assault by three women in late 2017, probably won't be welcomed back into the CW fold.

Just last September Meester said she wouldn't want to step back into the Roger Vivier pumps of Blair Waldorf. "The truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn’t wanna go back to it, I was a kid!” she told PorterEdit.

Anyway, it ain't over until Kristen Bell starts calling everyone by their first initials again.

Xoxo …