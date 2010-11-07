Gossip Girl Head-to-Toe Designer Details

Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester) decide it’s in both of their best interests to put the past behind them and end their vindictive games. Nate (Chace Crawford) confronts Juliet (guest star Katie Cassidy) after discovering a secret she has been keeping from everyone. Dan (Penn Badgley) and Nate realize they both have feelings for Serena (Blake Lively), pictured here in a Zuhair Murad dress, Halston clutch, Double Happiness earrings, and Leopoldo Giordano shoes. Tune in to the CW at 9 p.m. ET Monday night to see the juicy episode, and click through the photo gallery now for head-to-toe credits of what everyone will be wearing!