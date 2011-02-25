Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Details!

Family drama hits the Upper East Side! This Monday on Gossip Girl, Ben and Serena's relationship is on the rocks once Ben's mom comes into the picture. But Ben's mom isn't the only parent in town—Serena (pictured here in a Pucci dress and blazer) and Lily (wearing an Elie Saab dress, Judith Leiber bag and Henri Bendel ring) get a visit from William van der Woodsen, Serena's dad and Lily's ex-husband. Tune in Monday 9/8c to catch your weekly dose of Upper East Side drama, and click through the gallery to see the rest of this week’s wardrobe.

