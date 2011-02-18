Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Details!

Courtesy of The CW
Caitlin Donovan
Feb 18, 2011 @ 4:56 pm

On Monday's episode of Gossip Girl, we celebrate Eric's 18th birthday, and things can never go off without a hitch, of course. Serena finds herself forced to chose between Ben and her family, while Blair discovers that her magazine job is not as glamorous as she once thought. Here, Blair is dressed in an Alice + Olivia blazer and a Milly dress. Tune in Monday 9/8c to catch your weekly dose of Upper East Side drama, and click through the gallery to see the rest of this week's wardrobe.

MORE:Last Week’s Episode: Every Fashion Detail!Gossip Girl Style Secret: Layer Your Tights

