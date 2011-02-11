Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Details!

The drama is building on Gossip Girl. Blair receives word of a possible promotion at her internship—but she'll have to work for it, while Serena has a new potential love interest. Here, Serena (Blake Lively) wore a Mai cami and shorts, Nili Lotan button-down and American Apparel socks. Click through the gallery to see this week's wardrobe! And tune in to the CW Monday at 9/8c to find out how the story unfolds. 

