Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Details!

The competition is heating up on Gossip Girl. Blair landed an internship at W magazine (shown here wearing a Valentino cardigan, Organic John Patrick shorts, Salvatore Ferragamo belt, Hue tights, Usai blouse and J. Lingnau necklace and Ralph Lauren heels). However, the position loses its grandeur when she learns Dan just landed the same one. Tune in to the CW Monday at 9/8c to find out what happens. Click through to see what everyone's wearing on the show. Plus: Tell us your favorite look in the comments!

