Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Details!

After a seven-week long hiatus, Gossip Girl is back! There are going to be some new faces in town, including Raina Thorpe (played by Tika Sumpter), the daughter of a former business associate of Chuck’s father. And our old favorites are back to their dramatic ways, including Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively—pictured here in a Camilla and Marc sweater, Maxime Simoens top and Rag & Bone jeans. Tune in Monday night to the CW at 9/8c to see the juicy episode. Plus: Click through the photo gallery for head-to-toe credits of what everyone will be wearing!

MORE:• Who Is the New Gossip Girl star?• Gossip Girl's Cozy Winter Style