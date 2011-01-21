Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Details!

Blake Lively as Serena
Anne L. Fritz
Jan 21, 2011 @ 2:50 pm

After a seven-week long hiatus, Gossip Girl is back! There are going to be some new faces in town, including Raina Thorpe (played by Tika Sumpter), the daughter of a former business associate of Chuck’s father. And our old favorites are back to their dramatic ways, including Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively—pictured here in a Camilla and Marc sweater, Maxime Simoens top and Rag & Bone jeans. Tune in Monday night to the CW at 9/8c to see the juicy episode. Plus: Click through the photo gallery for head-to-toe credits of what everyone will be wearing!

MORE:Who Is the New Gossip Girl star?Gossip Girl's Cozy Winter Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!