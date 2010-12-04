Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Details

Courtesy of The CW
Kendall Herbst
Dec 03, 2010 @ 7:20 pm

Power in numbers! This week, Blair and Dan join forces to track down an MIA Juliet, while Chuck begins to suspect Lily isn’t telling him the full truth. And what's Serena up to? You'll have to tune in to the CW at 9 p.m. ET Monday night to find out, but at least you'll already know what she's wearing: a Boy blazer, Rag & Bone shirt, Joie shorts, DKNY tights, Rag & Bone shoes, Brooks Brothers tie, Repossi ring, and Be & D bag. Click through the photo gallery now for head-to-toe credits of what everyone will be wearing!

