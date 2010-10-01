Gossip Girl: Get the Head-to-Toe Designer Deets
Credit: Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Secrets don't make friends, or so they say, and Juliet (Katie Cassidy) is determined to keep hers from Nate (Chace Crawford). The scheming sorority girl plays the innocent victim and definitely looks the part in a flowing Bibhu Mohapatra printed gown, Brian Atwood shoes, MCL statement necklace and Nancy Gonzalez clutch on his unsuspecting arm. Tune in to the CW at 9 p.m. EST Monday night to watch the sure-to-be juicy episode, and click through the photo gallery for head-to-toe credits of what the gals will be wearing!