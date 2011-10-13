Gossip Girl Fashion: Serena's Runway Look and More!

Gossip Girl fourth episode of season five premieres Monday, and we have a sneak peek of the looks on the show! One outfit you’ll see: Serena (Blake Lively) in a sherbet-hued Yigal Azrouel shift dress from the label's spring 2011 collection. The show’s stylist Eric Daman brought the piece into fall with a cable-knit Rag & Bone cardigan and a Mulberry bag in deep brown leather. For more looks from the new episode, titled “Memoirs of an Invisible Dan,” click through the gallery. Catch Gossip Girl on Monday, October 17th at 8/7c.

