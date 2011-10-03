Gossip Girl Fashion: Serena's Earrings and More!

A new season of Gossip Girl just started, and we have a sneak peek at the looks from season five's second episode! One look you'll see: Serena (Blake Lively) in Oscar de la Renta’s 24-karat gold-plated cabochon clip earrings ($290 at Net-a-Porter.com). The show's stylist Eric Daman paired the baubles with a Topshop jacket in a matching shade of coral and a Mulberry bag that picked up the center stones' green hue. For more looks from the new episode named “Beauty and the Feast,” click through the gallery. Catch Gossip Girl tonight, October 3rd at 8/7c.

