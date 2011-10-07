Gossip Girl Fashion: Serena's Dress and More!

A new season of Gossip Girl just started, and we have a sneak peek at the looks from season five’s third episode! One look you’ll see: Serena (Blake Lively) in Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent's Shirred Corset Mini Dress (on sale for $151 at Piperlime.com). The show's stylist Eric Daman paired the design with a khaki Givenchy jacket, moss suede Charlotte Olympia heels and a crocodile Nancy Gonzalez bag, as well as a tangle of necklaces from Siman Tu, MCL and Stephen Dweck. For more looks from the new episode named “The Jewel of Denial,” click through the gallery. Catch Gossip Girl on Monday, October 10th at 8/7c.

