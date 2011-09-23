Gossip Girl Fashion: Season Five Premiere Looks!

A new season of Gossip Girl is right around the corner, and we have a sneak peek at the hottest looks from the season five premiere! One look you’ll see: Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) in a botanical-print ballgown by Oscar de la Renta. The show’s stylist Eric Daman picked out this look right off the designer’s spring 2011 runway (shown), and paired it with a coral Nancy Gonzalez clutch and casual side low ponytail. For more looks from the new episode named "Yes, Then Zero," click through the gallery. Catch Gossip Girl on Monday, September 26th at 8/7c.

