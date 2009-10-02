Gossip Girl Costumer Eric Daman Knows What We Want!

InStyle Staff
Oct 02, 2009 @ 7:00 pm

We were thrilled when Gossip Girl's head costume designer, Eric Daman, invited us over to talk about his new book, You Know You Want It: Style—Inspiration—Confidence. "The book encourages women to develop their own aesthetic rather than copying someone else's style." Daman got his start in TV when he ran into Sex and The City's Pat Field, who needed an assistant. "Working with Sarah Jessica was amazing!" he recalls. From Carrie and Samantha to Blair and Serena, Daman knows what women want and how to help them get it. Look for the book on shelves in December.

Bronwyn Barnes and Lorelei Marfil

