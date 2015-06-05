Gorgeous Bridal Lingerie That Will Make Your Big Day All the More Special

Building a bridal trousseau is no easy task, and it's safe to say that there is no piece of lingerie more important than the style worn on your wedding day. Bridal lingerie, as teeny tiny as it may be, can really make an impact on your day and can have so much meaning—perhaps it's your "something blue!" Take the delicate Stella McCartney bra and panty set above ($70 and $37; anthropologie.com)—it's the perfect blend of romantic and sexy. Keep scrolling to shop chic bra and panty sets, sleep wear, and more that will make the bride's day all the more special.

Bra and panty sets

1. Hanky Panky bralette, $44, shopbop.com, and briefs, $25, shopbop.com. 2. Eberjey bralette, $58, eberjey.com, and thong, $47, eberjey.com. 3. Only Hearts bralette, $46, journelle.com, and hipsters, $40, journelle.com. 4. Fortnight Lingerie bralette, $98, lilleboutique.com, and high waist panty, $62, journelle.com. 5. Kriss Soonik bra, $95, journelle.com, and short, $93, journelle.com. 6. Huit bra, $74, journelle.com, and thong, $38, journelle.com.

Sleepwear

1. Fleur de Mal babydoll, $625; modaoperandi.com. 2. Stella McCartney chemise, $250; stellamccartney.com. 3. Olivia von Halle sleep set, $1,040, net-a-porter.com. 4. Journelle robe, $184; journelle.com. 5. Uye Surana slip, $98; uyesurana.com.

Extras

1. Kiki de Montparnasse garter belt, $150; modaoperandi.com. 2. Agent Provocateur garter, $80; net-a-porter.com. 3. Olivia von Halle sleepmask, $131; oliviavonhalle.com.

