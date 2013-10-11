Goop's Next Fab Collab? Michael Kors!

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

It's as if the fashion stars have aligned (and just in time for the holidays, too)! The beloved American designer Michael Kors has teamed up with the always stylish Gwyneth Paltrow to create an exclusive capsule collection for her lifestyle and e-commerce site, Goop, which will be available in December. This is the latest collaboration for Goop, which recently worked with Loeffler Randall, Stella McCartney, and Alice + Olivia. And it seems this collaboration was a long time coming. “Both Gwyneth and her Goop audience are chic, smart and busy. It’s the perfect match for everything I believe style can be,” Kors said in a statement. Paltrow added, "I thought it would be wonderful to reinvent some of my favorite vintage Michael Kors looks that I have kept for years, that I wear over and over." The duo, who are also longtime friends, will collaborate on ready-to-wear styles and accessories, including an edited selection of pieces from the designer's collections that will be available on both goop.com and michaelkors.com.

