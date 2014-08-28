Goop Launches Exclusive Collab with Gwyneth's Favorite New Jewelry Line, Willow Roe!

Gwyneth Paltrow is a big fan of Willow Roe’s luxe jewelry, and the brand just received her ultimate stamp of approval: an exclusive collaboration with Goop that launched this week. Paltrow played an active part in curating the two pieces in the collection that are available only on her lifestyle website, the Five Triangle Necklace ($1,128) and the Three Band Midi Diamond Ring ($998), which Willow Roe designer Karyn Capelouto tells InStyle is a favorite of the actress and her team at Goop.

Courtesy

Earlier this year, Paltrow was already expressing her love for the brand. "My new favorite jewelry line is Willow Roe. I love to stack the rings," she told InStyle prior to becoming the designer's muse for the collaboration. Capelouto says that her main source of inspiration for the line was Paltrow's "sophisticated yet edgy" style, two elements that she expertly worked into the diamond-detailed jewelry. “I wanted to combine my delicate pieces with the effortless ‘cool’ of the Goop lifestyle,” she says. “This collection just really embodies the ease, elegance, and simplicity that exudes the woman who wears it.” Shop the entire collection now, available on goop.com.

