Goop Label’s New Collection Is Everything We’ve Wanted

Goop Label's latest edition has arrived, and it includes three pieces courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow that make us want to curl up next to a fireplace with a hot toddy, like stat.

“November marks the beginning of when we all want to hibernate a little bit, and dig into the couch for some family time,” Paltrow tells InStyle. “The inspiration behind this edition was really about giving yourself the feeling of home—warmth, softness, coziness—even if you’re out in the world."

The Thea Oversized V-Neck Sweater pictured above ($395, shop.goop.com) will be our staple, whether we’re dressing it up at the office or wearing it like GP, sweatshirt-style with PJs. “This is my version of a perfect sweater—like your boyfriend’s big pullover, but still feminine thanks to a sexy, deep V-neck,” Paltrow says. Agreed.

Next up, the Julie Wide-Leg Pant ($350, shop.goop.com) which is incredibly flattering on many body types. “This is the magic pair you’re always trying to find, and never want to throw out.” Well, great, then: Cross that off our fall shopping list.

And last but certainly not least is the Olga Pajama Set ($250, shop.goop.com). “I wear pajamas every night of my life,” she says. “This is a pair that’s so chic you can wear them to cook breakfast in and then keep them on through lunch. The shirt is based on an old shirt that I’ve had for years, and the culottes are really flattering.”

Shop the collection now on goop.com but hurry: The last two collections both sold out just a few hours after going live.