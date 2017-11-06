If you're looking for new and improved ways to dress for a workday that then dives right into date night, look no further than to Goop Label's latest collection drop, courtesy of the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow. Just one year into designing for the brand, Paltrow has us itching for a fall/winter wardrobe overhaul with November's edition—a lineup of luxe satin slip dressing, plush velvet separates, and relaxed utilitarian pieces we can't wait to play mix-n-match with.