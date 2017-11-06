Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Label Is Perfecting Desk-To-Date Dressing
If you're looking for new and improved ways to dress for a workday that then dives right into date night, look no further than to Goop Label's latest collection drop, courtesy of the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow. Just one year into designing for the brand, Paltrow has us itching for a fall/winter wardrobe overhaul with November's edition—a lineup of luxe satin slip dressing, plush velvet separates, and relaxed utilitarian pieces we can't wait to play mix-n-match with.
VIDEO: Make Me Gwyn: Gywneth Paltrow Shows InStyle's Laura Brown How to Be Gwyn
Consider the drop a collection of must-have staple items to get you through this chilly season. Some star players: the could-be-styled-a-million-different-ways slip dress ($450; shop.goop.com), the classic silk blouse ($395; shop.goop.com), and the outfit-making coat ($2,450; shop.goop.com).
But you should really see it for yourself. Head over to goop.com to shop the full November edition—and hurry! Last year's was an instant sellout.