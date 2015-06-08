Goonies Cast Members Mark the Movie's 30th Anniversary with an Awesome Photo

It's hard to believe that 30 years have passed since the big-screen debut of The Goonies. The adventure film took viewers on a magical journey that impacted Generation X in a major way. To this day many people continue to reminisce about the Steven Spielberg classic, and have kept their fingers crossed for a sequel.

While we may or may not ever get one, it's always fun to see the original cast members reunite. Sean Astin, who played Mikey Walsh in the 1985 film, took to Instagram on Sunday, the movie's 30th anniversary, to share a photo of himself hanging out with Robert John Davi and Joe Pantoliano, aka the Fratelli Brothers:

The movie's anniversary celebrations actually began much earlier: Fans had the opportunity to take a pilgrimage to Astoria, Ore., where the film was originally shot, to participate in commemorative events. The city observed the occasion with four days of activities that ranged from movie scene tours to bonfire screenings.

