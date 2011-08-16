Google Wants to Organize Your Catalogs!

Catalog shopping just got easier! The geniuses at Google just launched Google Catalogs, a free iPad app which allows users to flip through their favorite catalogs on their iPad screens, tag products they like, and even click to buy. Fifty vendors have signed up for the new app, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s. Home and beauty stores like Sephora, Bare Escentuals and Williams-Sonoma are also included, and more retailers will be added in the future. To get started, download the app over at the iTunes store and get ready to de-clutter your catalog pile!

