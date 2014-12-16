Google Reveals the Most-Searched Celebrities of 2014

We are honing in on the end of the year, which means for the next few weeks many of us will be looking back at 2014 to analyze the trends. One of the most revealing roundups is Google's top searches, which the company released today.

It's no surprise that with her wedding to Kanye West, her fashionable daughter, her app, and her attempt to "break the Internet," Kim Kardashian is still one of the top searched celebrities. But Jennifer Lawrence held her own as the top trending actress (she also topped the global list of people searched on Google) after earning another Oscar nomination, dealing with the nude photo leak, and just being awesome in general. As for the guys Jared Leto (and his beautiful hair) and Matthew McConaughey (after all, 2014 was the year of his "McConnaisance") topped the actors list.

Kardashian's wedding to West earned the No. 1 spot for trending celebrity weddings followed by the marriages of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin and then Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Mila Kunis and Ciara outranked Kourtney Kardashian (who just gave birth) when it came to most-searched celebrity pregnancies—all three bested Kate Middleton.

On the fashion side, no one could outdo Rihanna after she sported that sheer Adam Selman dress at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. The singer was the most searched in the red carpet appearance category; Lorde, Lupita Nyong'o, Madonna, and Pharrell rounded out the top five.

Finally, Google revealed the deceased celebrities we searched for most: following legendary comedian Robin Williams's passing were the deaths of Joan Rivers and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Watch Google's video that covers all the trends below, plus read on for the full lists.

Top Trending Actors for 20141. Jared Leto2. Matthew McConaughey3. Macaulay Culkin4. Chris Pratt5. Theo James6. Ansel Elgort7. Jamie Dornan8. Alfonso Ribeiro9. James McAvoy10. Laurence Fishburne

Top Trending Actresses for 20141. Jennifer Lawrence2. Renee Zellweger3. Betty White4. Ellen Page5. Kim Novak6. Margot Robbie7. Jacqueline Bisset8. Lena Dunham9. Melanie Griffith10. Lea Thompson

Top Trending Weddings for 20141. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West2. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin3. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt4. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard5. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker6. Lauren Conrad and William Tell7. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo8. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson9. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson10. Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

Top Trending Celebrity Pregnancies for 20141. Mila Kunis2. Ciara3. Kourtney Kardashian4. Kate Middleton5. Kerry Washington6. Carrie Underwood7. Scarlett Johansson8. Hayden Panettiere9. Blake Lively10. Eva Mendes

Top Trending Red Carpet Looks for 20141. Rihanna2. Lorde3. Lupita Nyong'o4. Madonna5. Pharrell6. Zendaya7. Kingsley8. Solange Knowels9. Lebron James10. Kesha

Top Trending Fashion Questions for 20141. How to wear a scarf2. What to wear to a wedding3. What to wear to an interview4. What to wear on a first date5. What to wear to a concert6. How to wear a beanie7. What to wear with leggings8. How to wear ankle boots9. How to wear a maxi skirt10. What color matches brown

Top Trending Fashion Designers for 20141. Bethany Mota2. Kate Spade3. Oscar de la Renta4. Rachel Roy5. L'Wren Scott6. Valentino7. Alexander Wang8. Sherri Hill9. Edith Flagg10. Tina Knowles

Top Trending Musical Artists 20141. Iggy Azalea2. Lorde3. Sam Smith4. Meghan Trainor5. Solange Knowles6. Nicki Minaj7. Weird Al8. Sia9. Daft Punk10. Taylor Swift

Top Trending Losses for 20141. Robin Williams2. Joan Rivers3. Philip Seymour Hoffman4. Maya Angelou5. Jan Hooks6. Harold Ramis7. Shirley Temple8. Lauren Bacall9. Mickey Rooney10. James Avery

