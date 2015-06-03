Google and Levi's Are Teaming Up to Make Your Clothes Smarter

Haven't quite jumped on the smartwatch bandwagon just yet? Well, Google and Levi's may have an answer that will eliminate the need for high-tech arm candy all together. The tech giant just announced an initiative, dubbed Project Jacquard, that will transform fabrics into interactive surfaces.

These new smart clothes will interact with your mobile device via sensors that are woven into the fabric, and your favorite blues will behave like a touchscreen. Since Project Jacquard will eventually make it possible to weave interactivity into any fabric using standard industrial looms, the possibilities are endless for designers. But don't rush to replace your favorite skinnies too quickly—Project Jacquard, which was announced at I/O, Google's annual developers' conference, is still in the early stages of development.

start dreaming about what cute boots you'll want to pair with your smart pants.

