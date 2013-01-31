Goodbye, 30 Rock: Watch the Show's Final Episode Tonight

Say it ain't so! Tonight marks the last episode ever of the hilarious NBC sitcom 30 Rock, the brainchild of funnywoman Tina Fey that has kept us laughing for seven seasons now. Since 2006, the show has followed the endearingly awkward Liz Lemon (Fey) as she tries to herd an unruly group of writers, actors, assistants, and any number of other characters in the creation of their weekly sketch comedy show, TGS. Inspired by her real-life experience as head writer of Saturday Night Live, the show also made a comedy star out of Alec Baldwin, and has featured countless guest appearances by the likes of Salma Hayek, Matt Damon, Oprah Winfrey, and Jon Hamm. The cast recently appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to talk about how it felt to close the curtain on their show—watch it above, and tune in to NBC tonight at 8/7c to see it all come to an end. And psst! If you are planning on DVR'ing the finale, add a few extra minutes to the end: producer Jack Burditt tweeted that there's a special surprise after the episode's conclusion. Exciting!

