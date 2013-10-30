The Good Wife's Daniel Lawson Talks Season 5, Episode 5 Fashion Looks

Image zoom David M. Russell/CBS; Alex Reside for InStyle.com

This week on The Good Wife, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) left her partner position at Lockhart & Gardner—and not by choice. Her abrupt dismissal came as a surprise, a plot line that carried throughout the entire episode, which meant she only wore one look for every scene, the gray Number 35 suit you see above. Choosing this two-piece took a lot of work, costume designer Daniel Lawson tells InStyle.com exclusively. It had to evoke that she was both surprised at her being fired (its subtle gray color) and it had to last (as in through six days of shooting, up to 12 hours a day). "We took extra care in picking this outfit," Lawson says. "This didn't stretch over the course of shooting, which was great. But the biggest seller for Julianna was that it was easy to wear — easy on and easy off." If you have a zip-front gray jacket, Lawson suggests pairing it with a black high-necked top to frame your face. Flip through the gallery to learn more about Alicia's looks this season.

