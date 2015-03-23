The Good Wife Work Outfit Inspo of the Week: Mix Up Your Neutrals

This season, The Good Wife’s costume designer Dan Lawson is exclusively giving InStyle readers tips for what to wear to work, inspired by the characters’ ensembles on the show.

On last night's episode of The Good Wife, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) had some last-minute campaigning to do, and she didn't need her outfits getting in the way. That's why she turned to this Derek Lam tan coat with a black cashmere scarf, a look picked out by costume designer Dan Lawson. "I chose this for this particular moment because I wanted her to stand out but not be garish or obvious," tells Lawson. "Using the tan instead of black for a coat achieved that while the black scarf made the neutral tan pop without overwhelming either Alicia or the eyes of the viewers." This is a look you could easily try one day this week at work, adds the costume designer. "Pair neutrals to get a beautifully chic color palette," says Lawson.

Your takeaway tip: "Let one neutral be the center of the look and underscore that tone with either a darker or lighter neutral for punch," Lawson says.

