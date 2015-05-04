The Good Wife Work Outfit Inspo of the Week: Keep It Simple, Sister

On last night's episode of The Good Wife, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) grapples with living life away from the campaign trail and the office, which keeps her hanging out at home for several scenes. Her chill, relaxed, behind-closed-doors look is still covetable, and the show's costume designer Dan Lawson wanted it that way.

"Sometimes the most simple of pieces can be the most elegant and beautiful," said Lawson, who dressed Margulies in a silk black Dsquared2 blouse in this look. "I think it's important when working from home, knowing that clients could stop by at any time, to still look elegant and pulled together, albeit slightly more relaxed," Lawson told InStyle. "The sheen of the silk blouse worked beautifully against the more matte surfaces in her apartment. The top helped her stand out even in her own personal environment."

Your take-away tip: "Don't be afraid to be simple," Lawson said. "Sometimes clothing with clean lines and luxurious fabric is all you need to make a chic impression. Letting simple elegance fill the space is a sure sign of confidence and power."

